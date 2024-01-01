Ex-Man Utd winger Tosic announces retirement

Tribal Football
Former Manchester United winger Zoran Tosic has announced his retirement.

The former Serbia international is hanging up his boots after spending last season in Greece with PAS Lamia.

Tosic, 37, announced today: "Unfortunately, all good things come to an end. I hoped this moment would never come, but I am sure that the time has come to end my career as a footballer. As a child I dreamed of playing for Partizan, Serbia and Manchester United, I was lucky enough to fulfill my wishes at 21.

"Many trophies, victories, ups and downs but the love has always been there. Thanks to my family, they have made this journey possible. I thank the coaches, teammates, those who have been with me over the last twenty years. I am particularly proud to have represented Serbia for a decade, I have always experienced the matches for the national team with a special spirit.

"And thanks to the fans of the clubs for which I played, I have always felt genuine support. I am leaving, friends, but football will always be my love and greatest passion.

"We will see each other again in other roles."

