Soler reveals that Fornals convinced him to join West Ham this summer

New West Ham United signing Carlos Soler has opened up about his move to West Ham United and revealed that Pablo Fornals convinced him about the switch.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined the Hammers from Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain on loan this summer and expects to bring success to the club.

He spoke about his ambition to move to the Premier League and what convinced him to make the change.

“Yes, it always has been an ambition of mine to play in the Premier League. I have dreamed since I was a kid to play here, and West Ham are a big Club in the Premier League. I think it is the best league in the world. There are so many difficult teams to play against, and every match is very difficult to win, so we want to have a very good season.

“I’ve spoken with Pablo Fornals, and he has told me that this Club is one of the biggest in the Premier League, so let’s have a big season. He is an idol here and spent four-and-a-half seasons at West Ham. Hopefully, I can repeat his success.”

Soler also spoke on manager Julen Lopetegui and how excited he is to work under him and adapt to his style.

“I’m so excited (to be working with Lopetegui). I spoke with him two or three times before I arrived here, and I want to play for his team and West Ham United.

“He is a very good manager from Spain and did a great job at Sevilla, FC Porto, and was with the national team too. I think we can repeat this and have a good year.

“I think his teams are very organised, difficult to play against, and it is very hard to create opportunities against them. His teams are very well set up, attack well and at Sevilla he did a very good job.

“I think this year could be very special for the Hammers, and we are going to do what we have to do to make this Club even bigger. I think we can repeat this and have a good year.”

The Spanish international added that he believes the side can aim for a trophy this season, meeting his ambitions with the Hammers.

“I think the midfielders here have so much quality, but it’s not only the midfielders, but we also have a strong squad full of international players and quality.

“We want to play for the fans every week and improve this year. I hope that we can win a trophy here (this season).

“I am going to do everything for the fans, the Club, and will always give my best.”