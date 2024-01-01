Summerville says he is a player "fans will want to come and see"

West Ham United's latest arrival Crysencio Summerville cannot wait to pull on the shirt as he meets his new teammates and settles in to London life.

The forward has signed a five year deal with the club after Julen Loptegui convinced the 22 year old to sign for the club.

“I couldn’t wait to meet the team, so it’s been great. Signing was really exciting, and now everyone’s back I just feel ready to go and I can’t wait to get started.”

“I actually knew of a few of the squad before I came here. I met Michail Antonio in London once, and I know Mohammed Kudus and Edson Álvarez from their time in the Netherlands, so it was good to catch up with those guys and meet the rest of the players.”

“There’s a lot of quality here, and they’re all good human beings too. There’s a really warm feeling, and now I’m just really looking forward to meeting the rest of the Irons family.”

“I’m started to get settled in London, and both my partner and I are delighted to be here. I can’t wait to walk out at London Stadium now, and play in front of all the supporters.”

Summerville bagged 25 goals and 12 assists in 89 appearances for Leeds United as he rose through the academy, he spoke more on where he can play and what he can bring to the Hammers.

“I can play on the wings, and I can play as a No10 – I can play anywhere in the forward positions. I love to dribble, score goals and provide assists, and I like to beat players one on one.

“I think I’m an exciting player to watch, and I hope I’m the sort of player that fans will want to come and see.

“Hopefully there will be lots to celebrate for me, the whole team and the supporters, starting with the Celta Vigo game, and then Aston Villa in the Premier League!”