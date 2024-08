DONE DEAL: West Ham sign PSG midfielder Soler

West Ham have signed PSG midfielder Carlos Soler.

The Spain international moves to West Ham on a season-long loan.

Soler has been with PSG for two years, having joined from Valencia.

"I am really excited to be here as a West Ham player," said Soler.

"It has always been a dream of mine to play in the Premier League, and to be doing it in London with a club like West Ham is an incredible feeling."