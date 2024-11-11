Arsenal captain Odegaard: Just unbelievable to be back

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was delighted to get back in action in the Premier League.

The Norway midfielder had been out of action for nearly two months, but played in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday.

While Odegaard could not inspire his team to a win, but knows there is plenty of time to improve.

Post-game, he told Sky Sports: “Unbelievable… back doing what I love. It has been a long time, the longest I have been out of football in my whole life. It felt good to be back out there although disappointed we didn’t get the win.

"We’ve done a lot of work with the fitness coaches and physios pushing me every day. I wanted to come back as soon as possible. I felt okay today. I didn’t expect it (to play 90 minutes). I’ve only done three training sessions with the team or something.

“It is a long season, long way to go. We had a tough period in December last season and came back. We know the quality and mentality we have and we just have to keep going."

