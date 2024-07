SNAPPED: Huijsen poses in Bournemouth tracksuit

Dean Huijsen is a Bournemouth player.

While the Cherries are yet to announce the signing, Holland U21 defender Huijsen has been snapped in a Bournemouth tracksuit as he waits for his move from Juventus to be rubberstamped.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juve have accepted an offer of €15m plus €3m in bonuses, plus a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

Huijsen, who spent the second-half of last season on-loan with AS Roma, has passed his medical at Dean Court and agreed terms on a Bournemouth contract.