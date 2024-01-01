Huijsen set to complete Bournemouth medical ahead of Juventus transfer

Before his major move to Italian giants Juventus, Dean Huijsen is set to undergo a medical at Bournemouth to analyse his fitness levels.

The two clubs have agreed a fee of around €15million, equivalent to £12.6m, has been which could potentially rise to €18m.

This is according to the Daily Echo who report that personal terms have also been verbally agreed and the deal is very close to be completed.

The defender is just 19 years old and started his career at Malaga’s academy before joining Juventus in 2021.

The teenager then had a loan spell at Roma where he featured 14 times, 13 of those coming in Serie A, where he also scored two great goals.

Huijsen has attracted attention from various clubs including Liverpool, VfB Stuttgart and Paris Saint-Germain but Bournemout look to have won the race this summer.