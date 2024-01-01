Smith Rowe says Fulham is an "exciting project"

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has left the club to sign for Fulham this week.
The Englishman has put pen to paper on a long-term contract to gain first team football.
Smith Rowe came through the Gunners academy, but was a bit part player last term.
"I'm finally here, so I'm really happy for me and my family - it's a good moment," said Smith Rowe, who has cost Fulham an initial £27m.
"I'm really excited, I just wanted to get here as quickly as possible so I could get going with my team-mates.
"Listening to the project, speaking to the manager (Marco Silva), and seeing what players we have here already, I think it's an exciting project for me, and definitely the perfect step for my career going forward."