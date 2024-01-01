Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd want Toney despite the move limiting youth players growth
Man Utd star says emotional farewell to supporters
Villa agreed deal for Chelsea star despite Atletico Madrid interest

Smith Rowe says Fulham is an "exciting project"

Smith Rowe says Fulham is an "exciting project"
Smith Rowe says Fulham is an "exciting project"
Smith Rowe says Fulham is an "exciting project"Action Plus
Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has left the club to sign for Fulham this week. 

The Englishman has put pen to paper on a long-term contract to gain first team football. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Smith Rowe came through the Gunners academy, but was a bit part player last term. 

"I'm finally here, so I'm really happy for me and my family - it's a good moment," said Smith Rowe, who has cost Fulham an initial £27m. 

"I'm really excited, I just wanted to get here as quickly as possible so I could get going with my team-mates. 

"Listening to the project, speaking to the manager (Marco Silva), and seeing what players we have here already, I think it's an exciting project for me, and definitely the perfect step for my career going forward." 

Mentions
Smith Rowe EmileFulhamArsenalFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Fulham medical due for Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe
Arsenal accept record Fulham bid for Smith Rowe
Arteta confirms Arsenal sales will happen