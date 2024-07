Arsenal accept record Fulham bid for Smith Rowe

Fulham have had a club record offer for Emile Smith Rowe accepted by Arsenal.

The Cottagers have tabled a bid rising to £27m for the midfielder.

Advertisement Advertisement

BBC Sport says Arsenal have accepted the offer and now Smith Rowe is set for a medical.

He was left out of Arsenal's past two tour games in the US and is set to fly back to London for talks with Fulham.

The midfielder has three England caps, the last of which came in 2022.