Fulham medical due for Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe will undergo a medical before signing for Fulham this week.

The homegrown talent is set to leave the Emirates Stadium, despite being a boyhood fan of the Gunners.

Per the Evening Standard, Fulham have agreed to pay the Gunners £34 million for Smith Rowe.

Once a favorite of boss Mikel Arteta, injuries stunted his progress and led to him losing his starting spot.

The midfielder has left Arsenal’s pre-season tour in America to finalize the move.

Once he signs for Fulham, Smith Rowe will head to Portugal to join the Cottagers’ first team squad.