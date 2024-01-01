Tribal Football
Slot turns to Everton and Man City to add to Liverpool staff
Former Everton defender Johnny Heitinga could be heading to Liverpool this summer.

The Dutchman is one of a few candidates for a coaching position under Arne Slot.

The new Reds coach, who has come in from Feyenoord, may be poised to make an unpopular decision.

Per The Mail, the club have already welcomed former Manchester City man Aaron Briggs as development coach.

Heitinga, a former Netherlands international, was working as a coach at West Ham under David Moyes.

He did spend five years at Goodison Park with Everton, playing over 140 times for the club.

