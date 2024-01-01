Arne Slot looking to bolster back room staff ahead of new season

Liverpool new head coach Arne Slot has confirmed he will be adding to his coaching staff.

The Dutchman has come into the club to replace the departed Jurgen Klopp for the 2024/2025 season and beyond.

Slot has already brought in Sipke Hulshoff and Ruben Peeters as assistant coach and performance coach.

He will have goalkeeper coach Fabian Otte coming in after the end of the Copa America.

"What has been announced already is Sipke Hulshoff, who I worked with at Feyenoord and our former club Cambuur as well," Slot said to reporters.

"He’s sitting here in the room as well, like you probably saw at the back.

"That’s been announced already. Goalkeeping coach has been announced. We've spoken to him, the two of us (Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes), and we’re really happy that he’s going to join our team. And we’re expecting two others to join. More announcements to come in the near future."