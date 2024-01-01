Liverpool director Hughes explains Slot hire

Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes sporting director has outlined the reasons for the club hiring Arne Slot

The Dutch coach has come in with a big reputation, but has even larger shoes to fill.

Advertisement Advertisement

Replacing Jurgen Klopp would not be easy for any coach, with Hughes asked what led Liverpool to picking the ex-Feyenoord man Slot.

He stated: “That philosophy, that playing style that attracted us to Arne is based on subjective footballing opinion and data as well, as you'd expect. In all the metrics, Arne's Feyenoord team came out really well.

“The way they played with real front-foot, attacking football, played with intelligence, played with passion, and I think those are all attributes that we would welcome here at Liverpool. I think they lend really well with the current squad that we have, our supporters and the football club as a whole.”

Asked if that playing style was the best option, he added: “I think it depends on the situations that you have. I think it depends on the players that you have, the players that you would like to recruit.

“I think this way of playing, this style of playing that Arne has obviously been very successful with is the most attractive to watch, in my opinion. But I believe it will be so in the opinion of the football fans, and that's the most important thing.

“I think there is a duty here to play that type of football where you're trying to grab games by the scruff of the neck, and I don't think every Liverpool team that I've seen in recent memory has done that.

“As Arne said, it's not going to be a hugely different approach and style to what has been so successful in the foreseeable past and we hope to emulate that again.”