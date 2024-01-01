Slot speaks on Gravenberch's new role in unbeaten Liverpool side

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken about Ryan Gravenberch's new defensive role and how his return to preseason earnt him a place in the first team.

Gravenberch has embraced the widespread changes at Anfield this season which sees him in a deeper, more defensive midfield role which has caught the eye of many who believe he is now living up to his potential.

Slot spoke about the young midfielder in his recent press conference in which he praised hit fitness and versatility as he adapts to the new system.

“Yeah, learn that position, he's been a midfielder all his life, maybe he's playing a bit deeper is the English word I think, a bit lower (and) deeper than he did before, but it's not that much of a difference. I think he, like the other ones who do really well, benefit from how the team is playing. Ryan came back strong like many others and (by) stronger, I mean really fit. He played some good games and took his chance, but I think in general, like the others who score goals, we are talking about the benefits also from a team structure.”

When asked if he trusts him Slot says he must trust his whole side to perform each matchday.

“Yeah, if trust means that you play him then I trust him. But I also trust the ones that are not playing, so I think it's always the most easy argument to give. Yeah, you give him trust, that's why he plays good, if it was that simple I would've thrown my trust to every player! But we're going to go out to the training ground hoping to prepare them in the best possible way. I believe more in this than in the word 'trust'. But if he trusts in his teammates, if he trusts the structure and the way we play then that will help of course.”

Liverpool face Nottingham Forest this weekend as they look to remain unbeaten in the Premier League and grab yet another three points.