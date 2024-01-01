Slot speaks on Alexander-Arnold's best position and Diaz stance

Arne Slot has spoken in his press conference ahead of Liverpool's Premier League opener at Ipswich Town and spoken on Trent Alexander-Arnold's best role and the future of Luis Diaz.

Alexander-Arnold's best role has been debated for a long time now as many people believe his ability is best suited to midfield. Slot was questioned on this and he had a a lot to say.

“I think a position for a player is always related to the team and it’s also my aim to bring the best out of the player. But the first aim is to bring the best out of the team and it helps if you also bring the best out of a player then. Trent is known for playing as a right full-back for all his life, I think, and when he was a youngster, he played in midfield.”

“In the modern game, you see a lot of full-backs going into the midfield – that is what he did last season once in a while and I saw him playing in the Euros in the midfield. So, I think he is capable of playing both positions really good and then it’s up to me where I think he could help the team the most.”

Another hotly debated topic was the future of Diaz who was linked with a move away to the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona this summer.

“When I walked in here, there was a screen from Sky Sports and I said, ‘The whole day it’s talking about football?’ So, there is a lot of speculation constantly in this country, that is clear for me. So, it’s not a surprise if I hear you saying there is also that about Luis Diaz.

“Is there any player they don’t talk about? A few, OK! His future is with us because I like a lot what I’ve seen in the last 10 days that's in and I saw the same last season. He’s had a big impact on Liverpool seasons and I’m hoping that he has a big impact in the upcoming season as well.”