Man City "deny any agreement with Luís Diaz" after transfer reports

Manchester City moved to rubbish suggestions that they agreed a deal with Liverpool star Luis Diaz.

The Colombian winger has been linked with a move away from Anfield for the past few months.

El Chiringuito TV reporter Marcos Benito had stated City were ready to pay a mega fee for Diaz this summer.

But Fabrizio Romano posted on X: “Manchester City sources deny any agreement with Luís Diaz after recent reports.”

Other City-related journalists have stated the same, which appears to kill the story.

The Citizens are likely to make a forward signing, given they lost Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid.

