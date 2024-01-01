Man City "deny any agreement with Luís Diaz" after transfer reports

Manchester City moved to rubbish suggestions that they agreed a deal with Liverpool star Luis Diaz.
The Colombian winger has been linked with a move away from Anfield for the past few months.
El Chiringuito TV reporter Marcos Benito had stated City were ready to pay a mega fee for Diaz this summer.
But Fabrizio Romano posted on X: “Manchester City sources deny any agreement with Luís Diaz after recent reports.”
Other City-related journalists have stated the same, which appears to kill the story.
The Citizens are likely to make a forward signing, given they lost Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid.