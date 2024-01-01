Tribal Football
Man City could steal Liverpool star this summer in SHOCK deal
Premier League champions Manchester City could be about to raid one of their closest rivals.

El Chiringuito in Spain suggest that the Citizens are closing in on a deal to sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool.

The Colombian has been linked with a move away from Anfield, with Barcelona also interested.

Per the report, the Premier League champions will pay €70M  to secure the flier.

Diaz would then sign a five year contract and get a chance to start regularly at City.

As Liverpool have several options on the wing, he is not always first choice.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDiaz LuisManchester CityLiverpoolBarcelonaFootball Transfers
