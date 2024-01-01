Slot says "the bar is really high for new signings" at Liverpool

Liverpool will only sign players this summer if they can improve the squad at their disposal.

That is the view of new manager Arne Slot, who took over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

Slot is happy with the team he has inherited from the German, but admits that the club are working to see if any deals can be done.

Per The Mirror, he said: “The bar is really high for new signings because we have so many good players so it is not so easy to first find a player to meet those standards and then is he available?

“Then we have to find an agreement with them, so it is not always easy to find a player who can help us but Richard is working hard on it and let's see what comes from this.”

Slot added on his ideal no.6: "I think Ryan (Gravenberch) did really well in that position today and we have other options as well. The best way to judge it is when we have all the players back and we still haven't.

"But a club like Liverpool always keeps its eye open to see what's available, players that can strengthen the squad and that is what we - Richard mostly - but me as well are looking to do but that is not particular to one position. We constantly evaluate the squad where can we do something and what do we have."