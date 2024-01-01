Tribal Football
Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp: A return to coaching...?

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he's sticking to his decision to stay out of the game.

Klopp admits he doesn't see himself returning to coaching.

"Nothing at all. Job-wise, nothing at all. No club, no country. A few people must not have heard that part," Klopp said, according to BILD, referring to his earlier words that he is taking a break from football.

"I have to do some work. I am too young to only play padel and look after grandchildren. Will it be coaching again? I would actually rule that out at the moment. 

"Let's see how it looks in a few months. Nothing is getting through at the moment."

