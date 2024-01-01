Hogan says that Liverpool are undergoing a "post-Jurgen Klopp reset"

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan says the club are learning and adapting under new head coach Arne Slot after Jurgen Klopp's departure.

Slot has replaced the German but has brought back former executives Michael Edwards and Julian Ward as well as hiring a number of fresh faced coaches who the Dutchman believes will improve the club.

Hogan spoke to BBC Sport about Klopp’s departure and how they were ready for it as a club.

He said that Klopp's departure has "Provided an opportunity for a reboot or reset and maybe to look at how things operate going forward. Jurgen departing was a seismic decision but clearly the right decision for him and his family, so by extension the right decision for the club.

"He was very clear about leaving the club in a better place than where he found it and I think he has done that. The timing of his announcement gave us an opportunity to go through a proper process."

Liverpool have also appointed Richard Hughes from Bournemouth as the sporting director as well as Pedro Marques from Benfica as their technical director, which Hogan says will bring "new energy and vision" to a side who will fight for the title next season.