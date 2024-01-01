Liverpool chief Hogan: Klopp announcement allowed us to build new management team

Liverpool chief exec Billy Hogan says Jurgen Klopp's departure announcement during the season worked in their favour.

Hogan argues it gave the club the time to find a replacement, in Arne Slot, and also build a new management team around the Dutchman.

Hogan said: "Given the significance of Jurgen going, leaving the club and making the decision he did, taking a step back and thinking of that from the standpoint of transition, the fact he made the decision when he did gives us a proper chance to do some succession planning.

“It also gave us the opportunity to revisit the overall infrastructure of the club from a football operations standpoint. Michael (Edwards) coming back was the first piece of that. His team have looked at how the football structure would function going forward.

"Arne and Richard (Hughes) work very close together. It is a new era but very exciting. The training sessions have been terrific. I have been speaking to Arne out here but I leave it mainly to Richard. My responsibility is the business side. We want to help Richard, Arne and Michael be able to invest in the football side.

"It's similar to before but different in the sense there is a new structure on the football side. Jurgen and I worked together for nine years, we talked a lot about lots of different things. That will not change but given Richard and Arne are in now, the interactions will probably change in terms of how we all work. What has been terrific is the mindset that this is one club, we all need to work together to drive the club forward."

Hogan also said: "From Arne’s perspective, he understands the goals of the club. We want to win trophies, Champions League qualification is a goal at the start of every season. He understands and acknowledges that. Jurgen wanted to leave the club in a great spot and he has now.

"Arne has an opportunity to take that forward. Change brings opportunity. We are seeing that in the way he is operating with new ideas. He said it himself, it is not a massive change but there are unique elements to his style.

"The opportunity and change in the structure, (FSG president) Mike Gordon and Jurgen worked very closely, there was an opportunity to step back into less of an operating owner. In Michael’s case to come in and be the decision maker across Liverpool and whatever might come in terms of other clubs beyond that.

"As Mike said, given the success he has had, Michael understands the responsibility. Mike Gordon has stepped back. But it has given him the opportunity to stop being the operating owner."