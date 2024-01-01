Slot says Diaz is "highly motivated" and "aggressive" after strong start to the season

Tribal Football
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken on Luis Diaz and his incredible start to the season in which he has been the star man for the club in the majority of games so far.

In his recent press conference Slot touched upon a number of subjects including Diaz who has started this season better than any other in his career so far which has left many scratching their heads as to what has changed under the new boss. 

The Dutchman spoke on his form and how not much has changed with the Colombian. 

“The way I looked at Liverpool for the last eight or nine years, I only saw players that were highly, highly, highly motivated. I think almost every manager took Liverpool as an example of how to work without the ball. The energy they put in, in all these years with Jürgen, I think that’s what you still see and I am really happy with us.  

“So, for me, I don’t see any change. If you see any differently then that’s possible because you saw more games than me, but the way I looked at all the Liverpool players and the way they’ve played in recent years, they were always very aggressive and that’s what (Luis) still is.” 

Diaz has has scored five goals and provided one assist so far this season in six appearances in all competitions.

