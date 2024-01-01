Liverpool boss Slot looking to give Nyoni "fair chance" in EFL Cup

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has spoken on teenager Trey Nyoni and how he wants to give him a chance to shine in the EFL Cup as Wednesday's clash with West Ham United approaches.

At just 17 years old, Nyoni is an exciting talent who has captured the imagination of many Liverpool supporters who believe he is the future of the club. Slot spoke on his availability and how he will get his chance in the competition.

“Let’s see first how everybody comes in this morning and then we make a plan for every individual, where he is going to play and if they are going to play. The way I look at it now, it would be a fair chance for him to be in our squad instead of being with the U21s, but it also depends on how fit all the other players are.”

Nyoni may be young but Slot thinks he could play a huge role in the side especially after what was an impressive preseason for the youngster.

“I think what you say is true, he is a young player – really young, only just became 17, but with a lot of talent. He had some impact in pre-season and when he played against Seville he even scored a goal. So, a talent but only being a talent is not enough to play on a regular basis for the first team, so we need to keep developing him.

"He needs playing time, he needs playing time to develop and that’s why sometimes as a manager you feel like, ‘We might need him with the first team’ but it’s so, so important for him to keep playing his games. That’s why he played in Milan also with the U19s, because for him to develop he needs to train with us and he needs to keep having his playing time at the highest possible level.

“I think training with the likes of all the midfielders and players we have helps him to develop as well. So, we take good care of him and we are aware of the fact he has just became 17 – and that’s probably also the reason why people see him as such a talent because he already showed some interesting things at this age.”

Wednesday’s clash with the Hammers could be the perfect opportunity for Nyoni to prove his worth once again as Slot looks to rotate his side before the weekend fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.