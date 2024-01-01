West Ham's Mavropanos says a win against Liverpool is "key" to "confidence and belief"

West Ham United defender Dinos Mavropanos has spoken about the club's Carabao Cup fight against Liverpool which could bring faith back into the side.

The Greek international has spoken about how getting a result against Liverpool could help bring energy into a side who desperately need it especially after the loss against Chelsea at the weekend.

“I think every game is difficult so we are looking at the game against Liverpool the same way we look at every single one – we have to look for ourselves, work on ourselves and I think, if we can perform at the level that we want to, we can beat everyone

“After the game against Chelsea, the game against Liverpool can really be a key for us ahead of the game against Brentford in the Premier League (on Saturday) because it can really bring our confidence back, because as soon as you get it, you can perform.

“Of course it is a tough week, but these are the games that can change our confidence and belief. We work really hard and these are the games that can bring us success.We go into each game and each place to win. We don’t just go to Anfield to play a game and come home. Our target is to get the best result.

“The start of the season for the team hasn’t been what we wanted, so it could be better. We are working really hard and it is our target to bounce back in the upcoming games and show our strength.”

He also told fans to be patient with the squad who are still bonding during the first half of the season as the best is yet to come for this Hammers side.

“I can totally understand them because I had the same disappointment after the game, but it is just the start of the season,” he concluded. “We have to keep patient and we always need our fans next to us, as always.”

A win against the Reds could give West Ham the confidence needed to grab a result against Brentford at the weekend and kickstart the club’s season properly after a poor start.