Slot says Liverpool "have to protect" their champion status in the EFL Cup

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken about the clash with West Ham United in the EFL Cup and how the club have to defend their title.

Jürgen Klopp lifted the EFL Cup last season in his final year and now Slot has taken the reigns and says he is looking to retain the title and defend it with the first step being to beat the Hammers on Wednesday night.

“Not only fans love winning trophies, players do and managers do as well. We all love to win something but that’s far away, we have to play our first game of this tournament tomorrow. And like I said, it’s a tough one with West Ham United at home. But it’s always nice to win something and I know the history of the club, they won it a lot of times, recently last season in a very special way with so many youngsters on the pitch in the final.

“If you won it last season, we are aware of the fact we won it last season and we are the holders of that trophy so we have to protect that, is that the right word to use? Maybe not perfect. But we’re going to give everything to win it again, let’s put it that way.

“It’s very important because it’s the next one, the next game we play and that’s always the most important one. And I know the history of this club, I know what happened last year and I know how special winning a cup can be.

“We are far away from that because it’s only the first game and a lot have to be played, and we have a difficult tie against West Ham. Fortunately, at home. It’s a game to look forward to and an important one, as always the next game is.”

The Dutchman also spoke on West Ham’s start to the season and how despite their poor start to the season he thinks they will bounce back anytime soon.

“Tough start as well, they faced some strong opponents. I saw during their games that they have very good spells as well, sometimes were a bit unlucky with the result. A lot of good players, brought in a lot of players in the summer window that haven’t been implemented yet but maybe there is a chance for them tomorrow to start.

“They will come back stronger because of all the quality they already had last season and which they brought in. They have a good manager as well. Hopefully it’s going to take them a few days extra! But they will come back stronger than they have started the season.”