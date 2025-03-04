Slot's words to Oliver revealed: If we don't win the league, I'll f***ing blame you

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was handed a two-match ban after the Merseyside derby, after which he had some stern words with referee Michael Oliver.

According to the referee's report, the Dutchman allegedly shook Oliver's hand while furious that the referee had “f***ing given them everything” and sarcastically asked if he was “proud” of his performance on the night in which the two sides drew 2-2.

Later on, he went up to Oliver once more and reportedly told him, “If we don't win the league, I'll f***ing blame you” and that the officiating was “a f***ing disgrace.” This led to him being shown a straight red card and was handed a £70,000 fine with Liverpool accepting the charge.

The report went on to state that “Sipke Hulshoff (Liverpool FC's first assistant coach) is alleged to have entered the field of play following the full-time whistle to confront the Referee in an 'extremely aggressive manner.' It is alleged that SH said the Referee was 'fing st' and “gave them everything” and he was a 'f**ing disgrace.”

“We are advised that the Referee attempts to remove himself from the situation to deal with the dismissals of CJ and AD, but SH continues to follow him and is eventually restrained by colleagues, but continues to shout 'f*ing st.' SH was also shown a red card by the Referee and dismissed.”

Slot missed his team’s clash against Newcastle United and had to watch from the stands as they cruised to a 2-0 victory and pushed their lead at the top of the league to 13 points clear. He will also miss the game against bottom of the league Southampton at the weekend where his side should once again snatch 3 points and continue their push for the title with a side who do not seem to need his presence on the touchline to perform.