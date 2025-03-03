Howe on Gordon's EFL Cup final suspension: I’m desperately disappointed for him

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has spoken on Antony Gordon's red card which means he may miss the EFL Cup final this month.

The Magpies' 2-1 FA Cup defeat by Brighton saw Gordon sent off for pushing Jan Paul van Hecke in the face, which means the England winger will now miss the Carabao Cup final with Liverpool in a fortnight’s time. Howe spoke about how disappointing this is for Gordon and his side who may miss Alexander Isak for the final against Liverpool which is a huge blow for their trophy chances.

“From what I saw on the pitch, I don’t know what Anthony’s intention was, but I’m sure it wasn’t to harm the player or get the red card,’ said the head coach. ‘In that moment, I don’t know quite what’s happened, so I have to review it properly before forming my opinion.

“Knowing the player, I know there’s no malice intended there. Of course, we’ll reserve the right to put in an appeal. If we analyse the incident and feel there’s grounds for that, then we will do it without hesitation.

“To be honest, I wasn’t aware initially (that it would rule Gordon out of the final). My focus was so absorbed on the game and trying to win. If that is the case, then I’m desperately disappointed for him and for the team.

“If Anthony is missing the game, then of course that would be a big blow to us. But as always, when someone suffers a misfortune in that way, it’s someone else’s opportunity. That’s what we have a squad for, and that’s what we have very good players for.

“We have to look at it that way, and I’m sure Anthony would want us to look at it that way. I’m sure, in his absence, he would want us to carry on, be really strong and try to win the game.”

Newcastle are reportedly ready to appeal Gordon's red card as they seek to end a trophy drought that dates back more than half a century. Gordon scored earlier this season against the Reds in a 3-3 draw at St James' Park and could be the difference between lifting the trophy and coming back home empty handed due to his reckless challenge.