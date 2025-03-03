OUT? Newcastle winger Gordon facing Wembley heartbreak

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is out of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool next week.

Gordon was sent off in Sunday's FA Cup fifth round defeat to Brighton for shoving Jan Paul van Hecke.

It means the winger will be banned for Newcastle's next three games - which will include the Sunday, March 16, Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley.

The 24-year-old will also miss the trip to West Ham next week and also their clash with Brentford in the first week of April. Complicating matters is that March includes an international break.

Newcastle are yet to decide whether to appeal Gordon's red card.

