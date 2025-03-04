Tottenham lead the race to sign Southampton's Dibling in £50M deal this summer

Tottenham are in need for attacking reinforcements this summer and they look to have targeted Southampton star Tyler Dibling who has plenty of potential.

According to a report from talkSPORT, Dibling is “unhappy” with the latest offer received from the Saints to keep him at the club and with his contract set to expire in 2026 it could open up a door for him to leave at the end of this season.

The England under-21 international is wanted by the likes of Spurs, Newcastle and Aston Villa who see him at the club’s best young talent who is unlikely to want to stay with the club once their relegation from the Premier League is confirmed in the months to come.

Dibling scored his first Premier League goal with an excellent strike against Ipswich Town back in September and has since had strong performances against Liverpool and Manchester United despite his age which has put him on the map for several top sides looking to improve offensively.

The reports suggest chairman Daniel Levy is keen on the young talent and believes his contract situation will play a huge part in luring him away as soon as the window opens. Dibling is a player with a ton of potential and if Spurs do not put in an offer it is almost certain that another top team will as the race to snap up the Saints star begins.