Richarlison hits back at Elliott after mocking gesture during Liverpool's title win

Tottenham striker Richarlison has hit back against Liverpool star Harvey Elliott during Sunday's clash at Anfield.

Liverpool's 5-1 win secured the Premier League title for the Reds in what has been a remarkable season for the club and manager Arne Slot in his first season in charge. However, before celebrations could begin. Elliott was spotted mocking Richarlison as the pair got into a small scuffle.

The account footballwithasb on TikTok posted a video dissecting the incident at Anfield on Sunday. Elliott shoved his rival, then gestured a ‘three' and a 'zero' with his hands. It's now understood he was gesturing how many years Everton have gone without a trophy but the Brazilian commented on the post after the game as he tried to save face.

He replied: "He wants to reach 30 goals in his career I think (grinning face with sweat emoji)."

Elliott has scored a total of 22 goals in his career, 14 of which have come during 143 appearances for Liverpool. He is yet to reach 30 goals but is likely to complete such a feat in the coming seasons if he stays at the club past the summer. Richarlison’s old club Everton meanwhile are a long way from lifting a major trophy which will not help the striker in any further argument with Liverpool players in the future.