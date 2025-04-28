Richarlison hits back at Elliott after mocking gesture during Liverpool's title win

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Tottenham striker Richarlison has hit back against Liverpool star Harvey Elliott during Sunday's clash at Anfield.

Liverpool's 5-1 win secured the Premier League title for the Reds in what has been a remarkable season for the club and manager Arne Slot in his first season in charge. However, before celebrations could begin. Elliott was spotted mocking Richarlison as the pair got into a small scuffle. 

The account footballwithasb on TikTok posted a video dissecting the incident at Anfield on Sunday.  Elliott shoved his rival, then gestured a ‘three' and a 'zero' with his hands. It's now understood he was gesturing how many years Everton have gone without a trophy but the Brazilian commented on the post after the game as he tried to save face. 

He replied: "He wants to reach 30 goals in his career I think (grinning face with sweat emoji)." 

Elliott has scored a total of 22 goals in his career, 14 of which have come during 143 appearances for Liverpool. He is yet to reach 30 goals but is likely to complete such a feat in the coming seasons if he stays at the club past the summer. Richarlison’s old club Everton meanwhile are a long way from lifting a major trophy which will not help the striker in any further argument with Liverpool players in the future. 

