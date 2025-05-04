Slot puts Liverpool fringe players on notice: Time to show what you can do

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits he plans to shake-up his selection in the final weeks of the season.

Confirmed as Premier League champions last week, Liverpool return to action today at Chelsea.

And Slot has put the likes of Fede Chiesa and Wataru Endo on notice, stating: "It's nice that we play some very strong teams so that gives us immediately a challenge.

"It is the end of the season but we also have to look at this as the start of next season already.

"My line-ups will be different to the ones we've had mostly during the last 10 months. We are not going to change everyone but there will be a few players who will come into the team. There will be certain rotation in the upcoming games.

"We have a lot of trust in the players we are going to play now. Some of them deserve to have played earlier this season because they have trained so well and are good enough to play for this club, but I mainly chose the same players.

"This is also a moment to see where they are, also looking towards next season a bit already, but definitely also because they deserve to play this season."

"We'll mix it up"

Slot further explained: "It's not now that all the ones that have played all the games are not going to play any more, and all the other ones are going to play now.

"I did this once before, at Plymouth away (in a fourth round defeat in the FA Cup), and I got quite a bit of criticism by you (the media), didn't I?

"We will mix it up, but it's not going to be four games with the same line-up as we had against Tottenham."