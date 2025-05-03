Ajax make Jorrel Hato transfer decision amid Chelsea interest

Ajax are reportedly willing to sell wonderkid Jorrel Hato this summer amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

According to Dutch journalist Mike Verweij, Chelsea have a strong interest in the 19-year-old but will face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool.

It’s understood that Ajaz would be willing to sell Hato but only if a good enough offer comes in for the young defender.

Speaking to Voetbal Primeur, Verweij said: "So, Ajax has spoken to Chelsea about Hato. But he has also been linked to Liverpool and Arsenal.

“That is what you want as a Dutch club. That also happened with Lisandro Martínez, and then the price can go to a level that makes you really happy.

“They will be rubbing their hands with glee. I don’t think Ajax will care much whether he goes to Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool. Because then he will become a player for the main prize again."