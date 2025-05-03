Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal demand Real Madrid star in exchange for William Saliba
Enzo Maresca reveals Virgil van Dijk demand of Chelsea board
Man Utd inform Real Betis of Antony asking price
Harry Kane left hearbroken as Bayern Munich denied Bundesliga glory

Ajax make Jorrel Hato transfer decision amid Chelsea interest

Alex Roberts
Ajax make Jorrel Hato transfer decision amid Chelsea interest
Ajax make Jorrel Hato transfer decision amid Chelsea interestČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Ben Gal
Ajax are reportedly willing to sell wonderkid Jorrel Hato this summer amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

According to Dutch journalist Mike Verweij, Chelsea have a strong interest in the 19-year-old but will face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It’s understood that Ajaz would be willing to sell Hato but only if a good enough offer comes in for the young defender.

Speaking to Voetbal Primeur, Verweij said: "So, Ajax has spoken to Chelsea about Hato. But he has also been linked to Liverpool and Arsenal. 

“That is what you want as a Dutch club. That also happened with Lisandro Martínez, and then the price can go to a level that makes you really happy. 

“They will be rubbing their hands with glee. I don’t think Ajax will care much whether he goes to Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool. Because then he will become a player for the main prize again."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHato JorrelAjaxChelseaArsenalLiverpoolFootball Transfers