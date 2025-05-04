Chelsea fullback Cucurella makes clear feelings over Liverpool guard of honour

Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella says Liverpool deserve their guard of honour today.

Chelsea will applaud the new Premier League champions onto the pitch ahead of kickoff on Sunday.

Cucurella said: “Hopefully we can have this (honour) as well in the next few years.

“If we need to do it (a guard of honour), we do it. But once the game starts, we go for our objectives - we try to fight with everything and fight for the three points.

“I don't think I have ever done this before - this is the first time - but hopefully we can have this as well in the next few years.

“It's what we are fighting for and what we are trying to do. It's a process. I think it's a good thing to have it, but it is even better if we do it and we win the game. Earlier in the season I remember at Anfield we played very good but they scored in the key moments.”