Slot on Salah's contract at Liverpool: It doesn't worry me, we just accept the situation

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is not worried about Mohamed Salah's future at the club.

The Dutchman has remained cool and calm about the possibility of Salah leaving as a free agent.

The attacker has been instrumental to the Reds being top of the Premier League so far this season.

"It doesn't worry me, we just accept the situation as it is. They play at a very good club and do very well at the moment," Slot told reporters about Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all having contracts that expire in the summer.

"I work with a lot of quality players over here and Mo is definitely one of them. He is one that should score goals. He is also part of the reason we keep as many clean sheets as we do.

"We're going to face Fulham now. We should have a much better performance against them to get a result. You can only take points from these games if you have quality yourself. Against Arsenal, they only conceded from a set-piece."