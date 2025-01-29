Liverpool attacker Gakpo: Slot has built on Klopp foundations

Forward Cody Gakpo knew early on that Liverpool would thrive under head coach Arne Slot.

The Reds lead the Premier League by six points and have progressed in the Champions League, Carabao Cup, and FA Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gakpo's excitement for the 2024-25 season was cemented after a 3-0 win at Manchester United in September.

In The Players' Tribune, he stated: "I don't think the outside world really expected much from us in the beginning of this season, if I'm being honest.

"Because last season's story was we were great until the last 10 games, and then we messed it up. We knew we were close. We just needed a little bit more, but couldn't get it.

"When we started pre-season, obviously a lot of guys weren't here because we had the Euros and the Copa America. And when we played a friendly with the guys we had, you could see that we were still figuring it out. We weren't used to this style yet. Then slowly but surely we really felt confident in how Slot wanted us to play.

"The first games we were flying. We beat Ipswich and Brentford. But when we went to Old Trafford and won 3–0, that was really the confirmation. Like, OK, we're here. This can really be something.

"This process, of course, started under (Jürgen) Klopp. Now, Slot is building on that foundation. He's a very down-to-earth manager. Very calm, composed. You can talk to him about football, life, anything. He's so good tactically, and I think we fit well in his system."