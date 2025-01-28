Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba drops big hint over next club move
Lecce wing-back Dorgu makes clear Man Utd hopes online
Real Madrid open door to SPL talks over Vini Jr sale with €1.3bn package drawn up
Clubs queue for Liverpool striker Danns

Liverpool attacker Gakpo: Facing PSV will be strange

Paul Vegas
Liverpool attacker Gakpo: Facing PSV will be strange
Liverpool attacker Gakpo: Facing PSV will be strangeAction Plus
Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo is ready to face former club PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

Gakpo will be part of a young team in the Champions League tie with Liverpool already qualified for the knockout phase.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said at Wednesday's media conference: "(It will be) pretty strange. I think I've never been in the away dressing room, so it will be the first time and on the other side of the walkout. So, different than I was used to.

"But when the game will start I think all those things will fade away and we all will be focused on the game.

"With the team we have, we are here and we are going for the win. Hopefully it will be a good game."

Gakpo continued: "Hopefully (I get) a good reception from the fans. I think I always had a good connection with them, so I'm looking forward to seeing them again tomorrow.

"I got the question from the manager (about staying at home) as well but I didn't play one minute against Lille last week (and) also from the manager's point of view (he knew) that I would probably like to come over here and get some minutes here. So, that's why I'm here." 

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueGakpo CodyLiverpoolPSVEredivisie
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot explains leaving senior players at home for PSV clash
Slot eager for Liverpool to go for Feyenoord ace Moussa
Liverpool ace Gakpo: Van Dijk leadership driving title charge