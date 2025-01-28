Liverpool attacker Gakpo: Facing PSV will be strange

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo is ready to face former club PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

Gakpo will be part of a young team in the Champions League tie with Liverpool already qualified for the knockout phase.

He said at Wednesday's media conference: "(It will be) pretty strange. I think I've never been in the away dressing room, so it will be the first time and on the other side of the walkout. So, different than I was used to.

"But when the game will start I think all those things will fade away and we all will be focused on the game.

"With the team we have, we are here and we are going for the win. Hopefully it will be a good game."

Gakpo continued: "Hopefully (I get) a good reception from the fans. I think I always had a good connection with them, so I'm looking forward to seeing them again tomorrow.

"I got the question from the manager (about staying at home) as well but I didn't play one minute against Lille last week (and) also from the manager's point of view (he knew) that I would probably like to come over here and get some minutes here. So, that's why I'm here."