Slot on Alexander-Arnold: There was a Liverpool player who rejected Real Madrid...

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists there's every chance of Trent Alexander-Arnold turning down a move to Real Madrid.

Off contract in June, the Reds fullback is close to moving to Real Madrid.

But Slot insists there's no guarantee that Alexander-Arnold will choose Real over staying with Liverpool.

"I think there was a particular player they would have loved to see come to Madrid. He never moved there," said Slot, referring to Steven Gerrard

"So how do you say no to Real Madrid? It's already happened."

