Liverpool boss Slot: Real Madrid rumours unsettling Trent?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists transfer rumours around fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold won't disrupt their plans.

Real Madrid are said to have had an opening enquiry for the defender rejected by Liverpool this week.

Ahead of Sunday's clash with Manchester United, Slot said on Friday: "I can tell you that he is playing on Sunday! And hopefully he brings the performances of the first half of the season, you saw how much he wants to be here and wants to win here.

"We all saw that against West Ham, the pass he gave to Mo (Salah)... I see him at training every day, working his a*** off, he will play on Sunday."

Slot also stated: "I understand you ask but you know the answer, these conversations, I've never shared. It's just the same, I talk to them about things. It was a conversation as many others we had, me and Trent. And let's leave it to that.

"Destabilising for Trent? If it did at this club, then we would really have a problem. One of the biggest clubs, everyone always talks about you for 12 months, sometimes in relation to other clubs. If that destabilises them then there is a problem, not only now but also the last six months."