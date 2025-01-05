Liverpool make new contract offer to Alexander-Arnold

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool have made a new contract offer to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With Real Madrid pushing to sign the fullback this month as his current deal runs down, Liverpool are hoping to convince Alexander-Arnold to stay with their new proposal.

The Mirror says the contract package is worth £300,000-a-week and will run for five years.

Real are offering similar terms, though if  Alexander-Arnold joins as a free agent he would also be due a bumper signing fee.

Real are also willing to pay £20m this month to sign the fullback immediately.

