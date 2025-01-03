Real Madrid considering Man Utd defender if Alexander-Arnold deal falls through

Real Madrid are considering an alternative to Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back is a prime target for Los Blancos, either this winter or next summer as a free agent.

However, they are not putting all their eggs in the Alexander-Arnold basket, according to I.

The source states that if Real cannot sign the defender this month for a modest fee from Liverpool, they will bid for other players.

The list of alternatives includes Manchester United’s Portuguese flyer Diogo Dalot.

They will see if United wants to sell Dalot by putting in a bid in the region of £50M.