Tribal Football
Most Read
New Valencia coach Corberan prepares for Real Madrid - and fans' protests
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd prepare Rashford swap proposal for Napoli-owned Osimhen
Olmo BLOCKED from Barcelona loan exit

Real Madrid considering Man Utd defender if Alexander-Arnold deal falls through

Ansser Sadiq
Real Madrid considering Man Utd defender if Alexander-Arnold deal falls through
Real Madrid considering Man Utd defender if Alexander-Arnold deal falls throughAction Plus
Real Madrid are considering an alternative to Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back is a prime target for Los Blancos, either this winter or next summer as a free agent.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, they are not putting all their eggs in the Alexander-Arnold basket, according to I.

The source states that if Real cannot sign the defender this month for a modest fee from Liverpool, they will bid for other players.

The list of alternatives includes Manchester United’s Portuguese flyer Diogo Dalot.

They will see if United wants to sell Dalot by putting in a bid in the region of £50M.

Mentions
Alexander-Arnold TrentDalot DiogoReal MadridManchester UnitedLiverpoolFootball TransfersPremier LeagueLaLiga
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot: Real Madrid rumours unsettling Trent?
Alexander-Arnold could earn up to £100M if he moves to Real Madrid
Ancelotti on signing Alexander-Arnold: We are going to have to wait and see