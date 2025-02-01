Tribal Football
Slot: Liverpool showed great mentality for win at Bournemouth

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was pleased with their win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Reds won 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Mohamed Salah.

Slot said, "It was, as expected. So, I said before the game that after our home game when we were 3-0 up at half-time, the way they came at us in the second half, I already knew what a great mentality this team has and quality as well. From that moment onwards they've done so well in the league.

"They've picked up points against so many good teams, not by luck, but because they're intense. They have quality and that's why we knew it was always going to be very hard and if you want to win here maybe you need a bit of luck as well because the margins are so small. Our penalty was just not offside and their goal to make it 1-1 was just offside. They hit the post twice, we had our chances as well, but it was a close call for us to win this game."

On goalkeeper Alisson, Slot also stated: "Like I said, if you want to win here against a team that is so competitive then you need a team performance and work-rate. That's what we have and you need some quality individuals that make the difference for you and that goal of Mo was absolute quality and the saves Alisson made as well. But it was not only them, the way our centre-backs were defending again today was also impressive.

"So, team performance and work-rate was incredible. It's the only way to have a chance for a result and then you need good individual performances and positive margins. Like I just explained with both offsides that were in our favour."

