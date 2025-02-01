Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson happy winning at "intense" Bournemouth

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was left pleased with his clean sheet after their win at Bournemouth.

The Reds won 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Mohamed Salah.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alisson said afterwards: “I think they are really intense. If you look to the data they are one of the top teams for running, for intensity. The way they play, they are aggressive as well. Marking, they never let a player turn or receive the ball free so you have to be focused, really sharp in every situation when you have the ball: try to create, move a lot, so this intensity takes a lot of energy for you to win this kind of game.

“But to be honest, the Premier League is in a high standard this season, all the teams they are giving troubles to the top six in the league.

"All the games we play from now on, they show real desire, they want to take points from the bigger clubs, and we have to keep on going with this spirit. Game by game, step by step, thinking on the next challenge that we have and we are going to see where we finish the season.”