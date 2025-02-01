Liverpool battle past tricky Bournemouth to extend Premier League lead

Mohamed Salah proved to be Liverpool’s match-winner once again, netting a brace in a 2-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium to extend the leaders’ unbeaten Premier League (PL) run to 19 matches while condemning the Cherries to their first defeat since November.

After winning their last two matches by a combined 9-1 scoreline, Bournemouth’s confidence was clear to see in the opening stages, with the Cherries going close to breaking the deadlock through the dangerous Antoine Semenyo, who saw his left-foot shot crash against the upright.

However, the air of positivity around the Vitality Stadium soon turned to frustration when referee Darren England pointed to the spot, ruling that makeshift right-back Lewis Cook had clipped Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool’s talisman, Salah, assumed responsibility, taking a couple of deep breaths to steady himself before drilling an unstoppable penalty into the bottom corner.

David Brooks briefly thought he had provided a swift response when he drove the ball home from Milos Kerkez’s cut-back, only for the goal to be chalked off for an offside against the left-back, sending the hosts into the break with a deficit for just the second time in a PL home game this season.

Arne Slot’s charges required a crucial intervention from Alisson Becker to preserve their narrow advantage in the opening exchanges of the second period, with the goalkeeper storming off his line to narrow the angle to thwart Semenyo.

The persistent hosts continued to put the leaders under pressure, and their patience nearly paid off just moments after the Reds lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to injury.

Marcus Tavernier curled a left-footed shot from distance against Alisson’s far post before the rebound fell kindly to Justin Kluivert, who blazed his wild effort high and wide, failing to showcase the sort of composure that had seen him score five goals in his previous three league appearances.

Kluivert and Bournemouth were ultimately made to rue that miss when Salah doubled the visitors’ advantage, bending a stunning strike into the far corner to end Bournemouth’s 11-game unbeaten league run.

As a result of Salah’s double, the Reds have moved nine points clear at the top, while European-chasing Bournemouth remain in seventh spot.