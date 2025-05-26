Slot lays out Liverpool transfer plans; system changes?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he hopes to bring in early signings this summer.

Slot was speaking after their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace - and their Premier League trophy ceremony at Anfield on Sunday.

The Dutchman, asked about his transfer plans, said: "We just want good players and ideally you sign them as soon as you can. But it's not always easy to sign good players, let alone to sign them early in the window. But this club doesn't start working from today onwards.

"There is so much hard work being done behind the scenes already this season to find out which targets we have and try to sign them. I have all the confidence that if we've addressed the right player that we try to sign that player.

"But let's see when that's going to happen and if that's going to happen because I'm very happy with the squad we already have."

No radical changes

Asked about changing the squad and system next season, Slot insists nothing "radical" was planned.

He continued: "No, radical changes you will probably not see because that would be a bit weird if you won the league. But I just said that if the whole team stays together we can improve, even with this team. We need to improve with this team but if we are able to bring new players in then maybe you have to adapt to their qualities as well.

"But that will never be drastic because this is the playing style I prefer, this is the playing style the club prefers and our fans want to see as well. So, we try to find players – if we think we need a new player – that can fit this playing style.

"But you always adjust towards maybe new things you can expect and you try to improve on this season."

Players' hunger?

Slot was also asked about the hunger of his players about repeating this season's achievement next season. The Dutchman is adamant the players can go again.

He said, "Hopefully that appetite will be big but we will see this when pre-season starts and when we start again. A few of them have already shown that they can win multiple times. I'm talking about the ones that have won the league and the Champions League here before and these are also the players that just keep on performing year after year after year, even if they don't win it.

"A few of them now won the league for the first time and they have to show that they have the same mentality as the ones that have won it here before. I'm looking forward to being part of that. We know it's going to be tough again.

"It was already very tough this season. It's going be probably just as tough or even tougher next season because the club that we've competed with this season have in every window always invested a lot of money and they're probably going to do so this summer as well."

Academy strength

He also revealed pride over the number of academy graduates in the team this season.

Slot also said, "We did things differently last season. I don't think it has been said a lot but maybe I'm completely wrong because the one that told me maybe lied to me, but he said to me that since Alex Ferguson won the league, the last time he won the league, not a team has had so many academy minutes as our academy players had this season.

"So that's been really special. Apart from signing Federico Chiesa last summer, we didn't do a lot, and that makes it maybe even more special to win it this season. Now we will see if the team needs. We can do things better already by ourselves without adding any players. But if we can then we will definitely do so."