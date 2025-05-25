Everton readying bid for Liverpool attacker Doak

Tribal Football
Everton are readying a bid for Liverpool attacker Ben Doak.

The teenage Scotland international is available from the Reds after spending the season in the Championship on-loan with Middlesbrough.

Everton boss David Moyes is a fan of Doak and hopes to bring him across town to Bramley-Moore, says talkSPORT.

Doak scored three goals and made seven assists in 24 appearances for Boro, though suffered a hamstring injury in January which curtailed his season.

Liverpool are seeking £30m to sell Doak, with Crystal Palace also keen on the youngster.

