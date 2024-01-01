Slot happy with Liverpool market work; ponders Kelleher future

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is happy with their summer market work.

At today's presser for the clash at Manchester United on Sunday, Slot was asked about the additions of Giorgi Mamardashvili and Fede Chiesa.

Slot said: "We're happy with the ones we signed because, as I've said many times before, it's difficult to make the team even stronger because we already have a very strong team. So if we find them, we're very happy with that.

"Chiesa is someone who can help us in the short term and Marmadashvili is one of the examples of this club, what they've done in the past at well, they look at the future, long-term of the club. That's why we signed him.

And on deadline day incomings, he said: "I'm not expecting anything but it's not different to all the days before. If we see an opportunity, we could act. But I'm not expecting anything."

"(And on potential outgoings) Same for incomings transfers or loans, if it's the right opportunity for the player and us, we will act. But my main attention is on Man United and not on outgoings."

Slot also discussed the future of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Asked if the goalkeeper will leave today, he said: "Maybe. We have to make decisions as well, it's not only the player. If you work at Liverpool you need competition. We need a lot of good players. Marmadashvili is someone for the long-term. I'm really happy with the goalkeepers we have at the moment. Caoimhen is one of them. We're in a goods place with the goalkeepers we have for now and for the long-term."