Slot happy with Liverpool fans' welcome after victory over Sevilla

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was delighted with their preseason friendly win against Sevilla.

The Reds won 4-1 via goals from Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz (two) and Trey Nyoni.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot later said: "That’s always nice, no matter which team you lead. Always if you play a home game it’s always nice. If you lead a team with 15,000 fans it’s nice; if you lead a team with 50,000 it’s even nicer; and if you lead a team that has 60,000 fans that are also constantly behind the team, similar to my former club at Feyenoord, those are always games to look forward to, and I got a taste of it today.

"What you hear is that they sing my name, but when I’m in the city or I have stayed for a while in the (hotel), those people and also the ones at AXA have been really nice to me. But it’s mostly like this if you become a head coach! People are always nice to you, especially if you haven’t lost yet! Although we did lose once, against Preston. So that helps. In general, I think people have been nice to me and have given me a warm welcome. Not only me, also the rest of my staff as well."

Asked if Liverpool's players are at the fitness levels he'd like, Slot also said: "No, ideally we would have had them from the start, all of them. Then, players like Virgil (van Dijk) and all the others that went off after 60, 70 minutes could have played the whole game. But I am pleased, if you look at the situation. These players had to go to a holiday, a lot of them came back really strong. And the ones I had from the start stayed fit for all the time. Yeah, pleased with the fitness level the team has, and also without injuries at the moment, and that is an important thing in pre-season.

"We have to improve day by day. I think we saw today in both games a lot of good things but I can make a big list also of things we have to improve, which is completely normal. Some of them with the certain new ideas we have, have only been (working) with this for a week so they have to adjust to that, they have to adjust to each other maybe with these some new ideas. So it’s normal that we are far from perfect, but even being far from perfect we can score four, so that’s a good start."