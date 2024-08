Swansea closing on deal for Liverpool winger Gordon

Swansea closing on deal for Liverpool winger Gordon

Swansea City are closing on a deal for Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon.

The Championship outfit are ready to take Gordon on a season-long loan.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting an agreement is now close.

Fully after recovering from knee issues, Liverpool are keen to see Gordon get regular senior football under his belt.

The deal will be a straight loan without a permanent option.