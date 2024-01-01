Tribal Football
Jota delighted with stunner as Liverpool defeat Sevilla
Jota delighted with stunner as Liverpool defeat Sevilla
Jota delighted with stunner as Liverpool defeat SevillaAction Plus
Liverpool striker Diogo Jota was delighted scoring in today's friendly win against Sevilla.

The Reds won the preseason encounter with Jota hitting a superb volley.

He later told liverpoolfc.com: “Yeah, one of the best! I hit it properly with my left foot and it ended up being a great goal. One of my best, for sure.

“So,  happy with the result, with the way played and everybody worked out very hard today so a good step into the first game of the league next week.

"Of course,  a new man on the touchline and everyone needs to adapt. I think we are working well, he is demanding – even with a 4-1 win he was telling us what we need to improve and do better. So, I think that’s the way forward. I think we have played well in this pre-season, but we all know where it counts is next week."

