Jota delighted with stunner as Liverpool defeat Sevilla

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota was delighted scoring in today's friendly win against Sevilla.

The Reds won the preseason encounter with Jota hitting a superb volley.

He later told liverpoolfc.com: “Yeah, one of the best! I hit it properly with my left foot and it ended up being a great goal. One of my best, for sure.

“So, happy with the result, with the way played and everybody worked out very hard today so a good step into the first game of the league next week.

"Of course, a new man on the touchline and everyone needs to adapt. I think we are working well, he is demanding – even with a 4-1 win he was telling us what we need to improve and do better. So, I think that’s the way forward. I think we have played well in this pre-season, but we all know where it counts is next week."