'S*** happens' - Cole Palmer delighted to end Chelsea goal drought

Chelsea star Cole Palmer was incredibly relieved to score his first goal in three months as the West London club beat champions Liverpool 3-1 on Sunday.

Palmer, 22, scored a 95th minute penalty to secure a crucial three points for Chelsea as they took a major step towards qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Enzo Fernandez opened the scoring for the home side in the third minute before a Jarell Quansah own goal doubled their lead.

Virgil van Dijk made it a little tense with an 85th minute header but Quansah undid his defensive hard work by upending Moises Caicedo to give Chelsea the penalty Palmer calmly scored.

Speaking to the press after the game, the England international opened up regarding his struggles in front of goal.

“I felt normal. S--- happens... sorry for my language! I went three months without scoring but it just gives me more fight and motivation to do more for myself and for the team.

“Social media nowadays is full of idiots, the trolls and whatever. I don’t pay any attention to that.

“I’ve scored today and I’m happy but it’s only one and I’ve got to keep improving and try and reach new levels.”